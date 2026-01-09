- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kein Comeback in dieser Saison
Hirscher verzichtet auf Olympia: „Mein Tempo ist aktuell nicht Weltcup-würdig“
Muss sein Comeback vorerst verschieben: Marcel Hirscher.
© www.redbullmediahouse.com
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten