Kommentar
Politik und das Trägheitsmoment
Kommentarvon Michael Sprenger
In einer Klausur zum Jahresanfang versucht sich die Regierung aus ÖVP, SPÖ und NEOS für 2026 zu wappnen. Gut. Aber warum braucht es diese Koalition? Die Antwort wäre einfach.
