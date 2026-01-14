- Überblick
Kraftstoff in Kanalisation
Kleiner Unfall mit Folgen: Dieselleck sorgte für Feuerwehreinsatz in Schwaz
Am Mittwochnachmittag sorgte ein kleiner Unfall eines Lkw für einen Feuerwehreinsatz in Schwaz. Diesel gelangte dabei auch in die Kanalisation.
