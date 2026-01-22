- Überblick
Aufgeben keine Option
„Tiroler Piefke“ Baumann denkt auch nach 20 Jahren Kitzbühel nicht an Rücktritt
Auch 20 Jahre nach dem Kitzbühel-Debüt ist der 40-jährige Tiroler Romed Baumann naturgemäß hoch motiviert.
APA/EXPA
Von Roman Stelzl
