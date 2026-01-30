Niemand verletzt

Jagdhütte bei Roppen stand in Flammen: Glut im Ofen löste das Feuer aus

Ein Teil der Hütte brannte lichterloh.
© Freiwillige Feuerwehr Roppen

Für Sie im Bezirk Imst unterwegs:

Alexander Paschinger

Alexander Paschinger

+4350403 3014

Thomas Parth

Thomas Parth

+4350403 2035