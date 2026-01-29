- Überblick
Operation bereits erfolgt
Fußbruch im Training: Österreichische Medaillenhoffnung bangt um Olympia-Start
Katrin Beierl will trotz Fußbruch in Cortina starten.
© IMAGO/Ints Kalnins
