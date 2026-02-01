- Überblick
Betrifft alle
Grundlegende Änderung bei FinanzOnline: Auswirkungen vor allem auf Senioren
Wer bei FinanzOnline einsteigen will, kann dies über die ID Austria tun. Für den Fall, dass jemand damit nicht zurechtkommt, gibt es nun eine Lösung.
