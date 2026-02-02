- Überblick
Kommentar
Social Media ist ein schlechter Arzt
Kommentarvon Serdar Sahin
TikTok, YouTube, Instagram und Co. sind voll von Influencer:innen mit einer finanziellen Agenda, die uns ständig irgendwas Neues aufschwatzen wollen.
