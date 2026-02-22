- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
- Service
expand_more
- Mein Abo
expand_more
Kommentar
Die logische Konsequenz
Kommentarvon Matthias Krapf
Bei Warnstufe 4 sind Lawinentote zuallererst Opfer ihrer eigenen Entscheidungen.
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten