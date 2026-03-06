Hoher Schaden

Feuerwehren kämpften gegen Flammen: Wohnhaus nach Brand in Pians nicht bewohnbar

Das Wirtschaftsgebäude befindet sich direkt neben dem Wohnhaus.
© BFV Landeck

Für Sie im Bezirk Landeck unterwegs:

Monika Schramm

Monika Schramm

+4350403 2923

Matthias Reichle

Matthias Reichle

+4350403 2159