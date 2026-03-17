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Absage von Cup-Spiel zwischen Silz/Mötz und Wacker: Der Traum wurde zum Albtraum

Daniel LenningerMichael Pipal

Von Daniel Lenninger, Michael Pipal

Die Causa um das abgesagte Cupspiel zwischen der SPG Silz/Mötz und dem FC Wacker Innsbruck fand am Dienstag ihre Fortsetzung.