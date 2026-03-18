Stau auf Inntalautobahn

Tödlicher Auffahrunfall auf A12 bei Kirchbichl: Pkw-Lenker gestorben

Einsatzkräfte sperrten die Unfallstelle bei Kirchbichl.
© ZOOM.TIROL

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