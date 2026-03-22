Fahrzeug stürzte ab

Auto landete in Gmünder Bach: Eine Person bei Unfall in Gerlos verletzt

Ein Auto kam im Gmünder Bach zum Stillstand.
© Rotes Kreuz Schwaz/Dörfler

Für Sie im Bezirk Schwaz unterwegs:

Angela Dähling

Angela Dähling

+4350403 3062

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162