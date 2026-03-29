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Auto überschlug sich auf Inntalautobahn bei Pettnau: Zwei Personen ins Spital gebracht

Das Auto landete auf dem Dach.
© Daniel Liebl

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Renate Perktold

Renate Perktold

+4350403 3302

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

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Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561