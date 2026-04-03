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Kommentar
Der Kampf um die Erde auf dem Mond
Kommentarvon Christian Jentsch
Die USA wollen die unangefochtene Supermacht bleiben, auf der Erde und im All. Doch China fordert die USA technologisch, wirtschaftlich und militärisch heraus. Auch am Mond.
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