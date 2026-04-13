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Kommentar
Das System Orbán ist noch nicht Geschichte
Kommentarvon Gabriele Starck
Ungarn hat seinen autokratischen Machthaber abgewählt. Doch bei aller Freude unter der liberalen Mehrheit in Europa ist Wachsamkeit angebracht.
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