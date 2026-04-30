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Überraschender Abschied
Paukenschlag beim ÖSV: Heute platzt beim Skiverband eine Rücktritts-Bombe
In der ÖSV-Zentrale kommt es zu einem überraschenden Rücktritt.
© BARBARA GINDL
Von Florian Madl
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