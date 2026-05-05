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Kommentar
Ein Aus für heuchlerische Doppelmoral
Kommentarvon Liane Pircher
Tirol war lange Schlusslicht bei der Versorgung von Schwangerschaftsabbrüchen. Dass es nun eine Privatleistung am Klinikgelände wird, ist ein mutiger und längst fälliger Schritt.
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