Tirol und der Sport

Was das Zeughaus in Innsbruck neuerdings mit dem Skateboarden zu tun hat

Skateboards mit künstlerischen Botschaften.
© TLM/Maria Kirchner
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

Für Sie im Bezirk Innsbruck unterwegs:

Michael Domanig

Michael Domanig

+4350403 2561

Hannah Purner

Hannah Purner

+4350403 2158

Verena Langegger

Verena Langegger

+4350403 2162

Alexandra Plank

Alexandra Plank

+4350403 2143