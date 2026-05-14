Wechsel in die Kultur

Warum eine Tirolerin auf viel Geld verzichtet, um das zu tun, was sie wirklich interessiert

Elisabeth Stark sprang beim Jobwechsel „ins kalte Wasser“ und hat es nicht bereut.
© Rita Falk
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

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