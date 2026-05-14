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Wechsel in die Kultur
Warum eine Tirolerin auf viel Geld verzichtet, um das zu tun, was sie wirklich interessiert
Elisabeth Stark sprang beim Jobwechsel „ins kalte Wasser“ und hat es nicht bereut.
© Rita Falk
Von Markus Schramek
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