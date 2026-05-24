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Kommentar
Doppelbudget: Willkommen im Verteilungskampf!
Kommentarvon Matthias Krapf
Doppelbudget: Bald wird sich zeigen, ob die Regierung einen Plan hat oder sich nur durchwurschteln will.
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