Brenner Pass Shutdown: What Travelers Must Know About Saturday's Full Closure

This Saturday, there will be massive traffic restrictions on the Brenner route. The reason is a demonstration on the Brenner motorway, leading to a complete eight-hour closure of this major north-south transport artery. Here’s what travelers and residents need to know about the details of the closures, the checks, and the authorities' emergency plan.

What is happening this Saturday?

On Saturday, a demonstration will take place on the Brenner motorway (A13) from 11 AM to 7 PM. The reason is a gathering registered by the mayor of Gries. The demonstration is directed against the extreme traffic load and its consequences for the residents in the Wipptal valley.

The A13 will be closed on the Austrian side between the Schönberg toll station and the Brenner Pass. Additionally, a full closure of the entire Brenner corridor for through traffic will be in effect during the protest. It is expected that more than 30,000 vehicles will be affected by this measure.

Which roads are affected by the closures and when?

The closures will affect several important transport arteries. As mentioned, the Brenner motorway (A13) will be completely closed from the Schönberg toll station onwards between 11 AM and 7 PM.

During the same period, the Brenner Road (B182) and the Ellbögener Road (L38) will also be closed to all through traffic. The Stubaital Road (B183) will only be accessible for destination and origin traffic on this day. This is to prevent road users from trying to bypass the Schönberg toll station via this route.

According to the state government, increased traffic and corresponding delays are expected on the affected routes not only during these eight hours but throughout the entire day, as well as before and after May 30th.

On the Italian side, traffic on the northbound lane of the A13 will be blocked starting at 10.30 AM at the Sterzing toll station. Vehicles will be diverted there until 8 PM. If the traffic jam at the Sterzing toll station becomes too long, traffic will be diverted by the traffic police starting in Vahrn. If a major traffic jam then develops there, the diversion will be moved to Klausen, and with further congestion, successively further south.

Who is affected by the closures?

The closures affect all motorized through traffic. Holiday travelers in cars, campers, buses, and on motorcycles heading south or returning will not be able to cross the Brenner Pass during this time.

Additionally, a driving ban for transit lorries (over 7.5 tons) will be in effect from 9 AM. Bypassing via the secondary road network is not possible.

Can I drive over the Brenner Pass to South Tyrol during this time?

No. From 11 AM to 7 PM, through traffic is blocked on the entire Brenner corridor.

Can I drive from South Tyrol over the Brenner Pass during this time?

Also no. From 11 AM to 7 PM, through traffic is blocked on the entire Brenner corridor.

Are cyclists allowed to cross the Brenner Pass?

Yes. According to the police, cyclists are exempt from the closure. They may use the Brenner Road to cross the pass from Austria to Italy or vice versa. However, for safety reasons, there will be a cycling ban on the section of the Brenner Road between the Stefansbrücke bridge and the Schönberg exit in the Stubaital from 11 AM to 7 PM. Alternative routes available include the Ellbögener Road and the Stubai Cycle Route 19.

As a driver, can I bypass the closures using side roads?

No, a local detour will not be possible. The closure of the federal and state roads is intended to prevent exactly that, to avoid gridlock on these routes. The police will strictly enforce the bans.

Are there exceptions for residents or tourists in the region?

Yes, so-called „destination or source traffic“ is exempt from the closure of the state roads (B182, L38, B183).

What does „destination or source traffic“ mean?

Destination or source traffic occurs when the destination or starting point of the journey can be proven to be in the Tyrolean Wipptal, Gschnitztal, Navistal, Obernbergtal, Schmirntal, or Valsertal valleys—for example, a residence, workplace, accommodation, or delivery. This means anyone who has booked a hotel there, wants to visit family, needs to see a doctor, or has to make a delivery may use the state roads. However, these journeys must be credibly proven during a police check.

How will it be checked who is allowed to drive?

Numerous police officers will be deployed. Only those who can credibly prove that they have a destination will be allowed to pass. All others will be turned back. Proof can be provided through booking confirmations, employer certifications, appointment confirmations, or delivery papers.

Are there alternative routes?

Not really. In general, authorities advise all transit travelers to bypass Tyrol widely on this day. Possible, but also heavily congested, alternatives are the routes through Switzerland (Gotthard or San Bernardino Pass) or within Austria, the Tauern Motorway (A10), the Pyhrn Motorway (A9), or the Felbertauern Road. However, overloads and heavy traffic are also to be expected here.

Is the train traffic also affected?

No. Train services are not affected by the closures or traffic restrictions. You can travel over the Brenner Pass by train as usual. Should there be cancellations of Railjet or Eurocity trains over the Brenner, no rail replacement bus service can be set up due to the road closure. In this case, passengers can switch to regional services, subject to available capacity. The ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways) recommends making a seat reservation in advance.

Can guests leave or arrive in Tyrol on May 30th?

Yes. Arrival and departure are possible as normal. However, traffic delays are to be expected. It is advisable to avoid arriving or departing on this day if possible.

Can tour buses and group trips travel to Tyrol?

Yes. This is also possible as usual. However, traffic delays are to be expected.

Should I inform my hotel if I am delayed?

Yes. The state of Tyrol recommends getting in touch in advance, especially for late arrivals or if your accommodation does not have a continuously staffed reception.

Additional Information More information on the Brenner demonstration from the State of Tyrol is available HERE.

What happens in case of a medical emergency in the closed area?

According to the authorities, care is guaranteed. Emergency vehicles from rescue services and the police can use the Brenner motorway, for example, to quickly transport patients to the hospital. In the immediate area of the demonstration, a separate corridor for emergency services will be kept clear. The Red Cross will also significantly increase its presence on site.

What should I do if I get stuck in a traffic jam?

Stay calm, form an emergency lane in a timely manner, follow the instructions of the emergency services, stay on the main road network, and avoid detours via side roads.

Will I be refunded for tolls I have already paid?