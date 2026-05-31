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Albasini und Kistner siegten
Heiße Sohlen und kalte Duschen: Stadtlauf knackte in Innsbruck die 2000er-Marke
Das Gedränge am Start war groß. Im Schatten der Bäume ließ es sich noch gut aushalten.
© Michael Pipal
Von Michael Pipal
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