Hoher Sachschaden

Wohnungsbrand in der Imster Innenstadt: Flammen drohten auf Wohnanlage überzugreifen

Der Schaden in der Wohnung ist beträchtlich.
© Halfinger Marcel / Scheiber Philipp (FF Imst)

Für Sie im Bezirk Imst unterwegs:

Alexander Paschinger

Alexander Paschinger

+4350403 3014

Thomas Parth

Thomas Parth

+4350403 2035