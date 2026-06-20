Abschussverordnung erfüllt

Fünf tote und acht verletzte Schafe: Wolf nach Riss in Osttirol erlegt

Ein Risikowolf wurde in Osttirol erlegt.
© Lino Mirgeler

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Catharina Oblasser

Catharina Oblasser

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