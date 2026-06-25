Löscharbeiten im Ötztal

Waldbrand beim Stuibenfall: Drei Feuerwehren und zwei Hubschrauber standen im Einsatz

Auch von der Aussichtsplattform oberhalb des Wasserfalls wurde gelöscht.
© Daniel Liebl

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Alexander Paschinger

Alexander Paschinger

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Thomas Parth

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