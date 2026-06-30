- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
Eröffnung am 2. Juli
„Fliegender Holländer“ und weitere Opern: Festspiele Erl brauchen heuer zwei Bühnen
Das Passionsspielhaus (l.) und das Festspielhaus in Erl.
© Rita Falk
Von Markus Schramek
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Kommentare