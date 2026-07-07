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Kommentar
Der tiefe Fall um den WM-Ball
Kommentarvon Alexander Gruber
Die Fußball-WM 2026 hat ihren sportpolitischen Skandal. Die Aufhebung der Rotsperre gegen Balogun legt das Geflecht zwischen FIFA-Boss Infantino und US-Präsident Trump offen.
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