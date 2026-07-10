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Kommentar
Schwarzer Fleck auf Tirols Wirtschafts-Weste
Kommentarvon Alois Vahrner
Im Westen leider nichts Neues: Tirol liegt in der bundesweiten Einkommensstatistik auch weiterhin nur auf vorletztem Platz. Der Landespolitik fiel dazu seit Langem wenig ein.
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