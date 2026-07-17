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„Wichtiger Schritt“
Umrüstung auf Akku-Hybrid: Bund sichert Finanzierung für neue Zillertalbahn
Minister Peter Hanke will die Dekarbonisierung der Zillertalbahn unterstützen.
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