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Forderung an Infantino
Pfeifkonzert und im Abseits: So lief Trumps Auftritt beim WM-Finale
Auf der Tribüne, aber nicht im Mittelpunkt: US-Präsident Donald Trump.
© APA/AFP/ANGELA WEISS
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