Testspiel an der Melach Road

Schalke färbt das Stubaital königsblau, besondere Ehre für Kematen-Trainer

Weit mehr als nur Fußballfreunde – Schalke-Coach Miron Muslic (l.) und Elvir Karahasanovic.
© SV Kematen
Alexander Gruber

Von Alexander Gruber

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