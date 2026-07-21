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Testspiel an der Melach Road
Schalke färbt das Stubaital königsblau, besondere Ehre für Kematen-Trainer
Weit mehr als nur Fußballfreunde – Schalke-Coach Miron Muslic (l.) und Elvir Karahasanovic.
© SV Kematen
Von Alexander Gruber
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