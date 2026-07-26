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Bilder-Galerie vom Turnier
Überraschungsgast ließ die Kinderaugen beim Marco-Friedl-Cup leuchten
Stolzer Schirmherr: Marco Friedl hatte bei „seinem“ Turnier in Kirchbichl sichtlich Spaß.
© Daniel Sendermann
Von Michael Pipal
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