Premiere am 30. Juli

Erste Einblicke in das Stück „Feuernacht“ bei den Volksschauspielen in Telfs

„Feuernacht“ behandelt die dramatischen Ereignisse im Südtirol der 1960er-Jahre.
© Marcella Ruiz Cruz
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

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