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Premiere am 30. Juli
Erste Einblicke in das Stück „Feuernacht“ bei den Volksschauspielen in Telfs
„Feuernacht“ behandelt die dramatischen Ereignisse im Südtirol der 1960er-Jahre.
© Marcella Ruiz Cruz
Von Markus Schramek
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