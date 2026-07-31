Die Geschichte der „Bumser“

Die Erwartungen erfüllt? So war die Premiere von Mitterers „Feuernacht“ in Telfs

Ein Abbruchhaus in der Südtiroler Siedlung in Telfs ist Schauplatz der „Feuernacht“.
© Marcella Ruiz Cruz
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

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