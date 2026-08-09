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Besondere Geschichte
Doppeltorschütze und U20-Teamspieler Afifem: Von St. Johann nach St. Johann
Ein Herz für St. Johann: Chedi Afifem.
© Mätzler/SK St. Johann
Von Alois Moser
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