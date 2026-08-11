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Opernstar zu Gast
Warum dieses Konzert bei den Innsbrucker Festwochen zum Härtetest wurde
Mit einem Lächeln bei der Arbeit. Solistin Anna Bonitatibus und Festwochenchef Ottavio Dantone (am Cembalo).
© Amir Kaufmann
Von Markus Schramek
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