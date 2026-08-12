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Risiko für Bürgermeister „zu groß“
WSG Tirol hält trotz Gemeinderats-Nein an Stadionplänen in Wattens fest
So soll das Gernot-Langes-Stadion – wenn der Zeitplan hält – nach dem Umbau im Frühjahr 2027 aussehen.
© WSG Tirol
Von Max Ischia
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten
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