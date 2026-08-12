Risiko für Bürgermeister „zu groß“

WSG Tirol hält trotz Gemeinderats-Nein an Stadionplänen in Wattens fest

So soll das Gernot-Langes-Stadion – wenn der Zeitplan hält – nach dem Umbau im Frühjahr 2027 aussehen.
© WSG Tirol
Max Ischia

Von Max Ischia

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