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Gewitter mit Sturmböen: Mehrere Feuerwehr-Einsätze im Großraum Innsbruck
35 Grad untertags, Abkühlung am Abend. Die Gewitter ließen die Temperaturen rapide sinken. (Archivbild)
© Rita Falk
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