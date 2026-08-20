Diese Woche neu

Ein Kinotipp nicht nur bei Regenwetter: „Romería“ als berührende Familienchronik

Llúcia Garcia wurde für die Hauptrolle in „Romería“ per Zufall entdeckt. Ein starkes Debüt.
© Filmladen/Elastica Films
Markus Schramek

Von Markus Schramek

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