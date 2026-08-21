- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
Kommentar
Bewerbung zur politischen Unzeit
Kommentarvon Manfred Mitterwachauer
Eine Landesrätin, die Landesrätin bleiben will, sich aber gleichzeitig um einen neuen Top-Job bemüht: Astrid Mair beschert VP-Boss Anton Mattle eine veritable Personal-Baustelle.
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Kommentare