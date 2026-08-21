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Bewerbung zur politischen Unzeit

Manfred Mitterwachauer

Kommentarvon Manfred Mitterwachauer

Eine Landesrätin, die Landesrätin bleiben will, sich aber gleichzeitig um einen neuen Top-Job bemüht: Astrid Mair beschert VP-Boss Anton Mattle eine veritable Personal-Baustelle.

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