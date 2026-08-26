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Wenn alle Alarmglocken schrillen

Alois Vahrner

Kommentarvon Alois Vahrner

Die sich zuspitzende Krise in Europas Autobranche ist für die gesamte Wirtschaft höchst alarmierend. Zu hoffen ist, dass das Steuer doch noch herumgerissen werden kann.

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