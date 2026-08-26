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Kommentar
Wenn alle Alarmglocken schrillen
Kommentarvon Alois Vahrner
Die sich zuspitzende Krise in Europas Autobranche ist für die gesamte Wirtschaft höchst alarmierend. Zu hoffen ist, dass das Steuer doch noch herumgerissen werden kann.
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