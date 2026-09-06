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ÖFB-Cup-Hit
Kitzbühels Plan im Duell mit Bundesligist GAK: Respekt ja, Ehrfurcht nein
Kitzbühel-Trainer Michael Baur nimmt es mit seiner Westliga-Truppe am Sonntag mit Bundesligist GAK auf.
© Patrick Steiner, gepa
Von Daniel Lenninger
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