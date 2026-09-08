Jubel bei Schwarz-Grün

FC Wacker verlängerte Vertrag von Leistungsträger: „Haben gemeinsam noch viel vor“

Kapitän Rami Tekir (2.v.l.) bleibt beim FC Wacker Innsbruck an Bord.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Michael Pipal

Von Michael Pipal

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