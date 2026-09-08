- Überblick
- Newsticker
- Tirol
expand_more
- Politik
expand_more
- Wirtschaft
expand_more
- Panorama
expand_more
- Sport
expand_more
- Leben & Freizeit
expand_more
- Kultur
expand_more
- Auto & Motor
expand_more
- Tirol live
- Podcasts
- Tourentipps
- Leserfotos
Jubel bei Schwarz-Grün
FC Wacker verlängerte Vertrag von Leistungsträger: „Haben gemeinsam noch viel vor“
Kapitän Rami Tekir (2.v.l.) bleibt beim FC Wacker Innsbruck an Bord.
© GEPA pictures/ Daniel Schoenherr
Von Michael Pipal
© 2026 Tiroler Tageszeitung Online - Alle Rechte vorbehalten
Kommentare