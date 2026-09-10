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World Press Photo 2026: Das diesjährige Siegerfoto kommt aus Amerika
Carol Guzy schoss das diesjährige Siegerfoto „Separated by ICE“.
© Imago/Zuma Press/Carol Guzy
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