Kommentar

Tirol-Preisaufschläge müssen weg

Alois Vahrner

Kommentarvon Alois Vahrner

Es ist nicht hinnehmbar, dass die TirolerInnen beim Sprit noch höhere Preise als in allen anderen Bundesländern zahlen müssen. Auch andere Höchstpreise sind zu hinterfragen.

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