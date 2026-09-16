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Kommentar
Tirol-Preisaufschläge müssen weg
Kommentarvon Alois Vahrner
Es ist nicht hinnehmbar, dass die TirolerInnen beim Sprit noch höhere Preise als in allen anderen Bundesländern zahlen müssen. Auch andere Höchstpreise sind zu hinterfragen.
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