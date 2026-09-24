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Die Kirche der Wenigen

Peter Nindler

Kommentarvon Peter Nindler

Die Kirche schrumpft, ihr Auftrag nicht. Die Volkskirche gibt es nicht mehr, dennoch wäre auch Tirol ohne das Netz von Pfarren, sozialen Einrichtungen und Ehrenamtlichen ein Stück ärmer.

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