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Kommentar
Die Kirche der Wenigen
Kommentarvon Peter Nindler
Die Kirche schrumpft, ihr Auftrag nicht. Die Volkskirche gibt es nicht mehr, dennoch wäre auch Tirol ohne das Netz von Pfarren, sozialen Einrichtungen und Ehrenamtlichen ein Stück ärmer.
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