Tirolerin im Porträt

Um 3.45 Uhr beginnt ihr Tag: Warum Christina Linthaler für die Landwirtschaft lebt

Christina Linthaler ist auf dem Hof ihrer Eltern in Söll im Einsatz.
© Linthaler
Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl

Von Michaela Spirk-Paulmichl

Während andere noch schlafen, steht Christina Linthaler bereits im Stall. Die Jungbäuerin aus Söll versorgt die Kühe am elterlichen Hof, bevor sie zu ihrem Vollzeitjob als Zuchtwartin aufbricht. Für die diesjährige Tirol Milch-Kampagne wurde sie zur Markenbotschafterin gewählt. Ein Porträt über Arbeit, Verantwortung und die Liebe zur Landwirtschaft.

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