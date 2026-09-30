Tirolerin im Porträt
Um 3.45 Uhr beginnt ihr Tag: Warum Christina Linthaler für die Landwirtschaft lebt
Christina Linthaler ist auf dem Hof ihrer Eltern in Söll im Einsatz.
© Linthaler
Während andere noch schlafen, steht Christina Linthaler bereits im Stall. Die Jungbäuerin aus Söll versorgt die Kühe am elterlichen Hof, bevor sie zu ihrem Vollzeitjob als Zuchtwartin aufbricht. Für die diesjährige Tirol Milch-Kampagne wurde sie zur Markenbotschafterin gewählt. Ein Porträt über Arbeit, Verantwortung und die Liebe zur Landwirtschaft.
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