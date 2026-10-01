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Nächtlicher Einsatz: Feuerwehr Fließ konnte Waldbrand verhindern
Beim Eintreffen der Feuerwehr standen das Auto und der Geräteschuppen schon in Vollbrand.
© Feuerwehr Fließ
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