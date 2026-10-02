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Unterhaus am Freitag
Top-Sturm-Duo schoss Haiming zum Sieg, Schlusslicht SVI stürzte Matrei von der Spitze
Auf Haiming-Routinier Julius Perstaller ist Verlass.
© Thomas Böhm
Von Michael Pipal
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